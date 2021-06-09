Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Troll Who Slammed Her For Wishing Kim's Ex Kanye

On rapper Kanye West's birthday, Khloe Kardashian dug out a throwback picture that featured him, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as her beau Tristan Thompson. Khloe also penned a sweet note for Kanye which read, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings." Kim was one of the firsts to appreciate this post as she went on to drop a balloon emoji in the comments section.

However, the post did not go down well with some netizens. While many complimented the photo, many also criticised Khloe for writing good about Kanye. A user took a dig at Kim and wrote, "I’m sorry Kim. The whole brother for life thing was too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that. Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for. There are so many other pictures. Google could have been her friend. This wasn’t cute but I’m glad you're being strong through it all."

When Khloe stumbled upon this troll, she was quick to give it back. Firstly, Khloe asked, "Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about? You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feelings?" while adding that they're always having each other's backs. Khloe affirmed, "We are with one another every day. This is my family. Not yours." She went on to call the user a "weirdo" and added, "Don't comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know."

Khloe slams troll who criticised her birthday post for Kanye

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also sent fans into a tizzy after she penned a lovable note for her ex on his birthday. She shared a picture that featured the duo with their three children. In her note, she wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life." Soon, Chris Appleton, Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Pierson, Saint Hoax, Sara Foster, and many others dropped endearing comments.

The duo had started dating in 2012 and had made their relationship official with their appearances at several events. However, after all these years, Kim filed for divorce, leaving fans shocked.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.