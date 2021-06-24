Khloe Kardashian Is 'disappointed' And 'frustrated' After Her Breakup With Tristan: Report

On June 23, it was reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have parted ways for good. The couple, who began dating in 2016, are parents to the three-year-old toddler True Thompson. Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend was involved in a cheating scandal, and the couple had split in 2019. Over the course of the pandemic, Khloe and Tristan had tried to reconcile the matters, but Khloe felt betrayed over Tristan's news and decided to end their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian is "disappointed" by Tristan

The news about Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her first came to light in 2019. A media outlet had released photos that vaguely resembled him, thus accusing him of cheating on Khloe Kardashian. He was also rumoured to having an affair with Jordyn Woods while still with Khloe. Jordyn Woods denied getting intimate with him but did mention that they kissed. These rumours caused a rift between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and the couple broke up in 2019. Despite their breakup, they used to cross paths while co-parenting their daughter True Thompson. Over the course of the pandemic, Khloe and Tristan tried to get back and sort through the issues, but things did not work out. People reported that last week Khloe and Tristan saw each other several times, but they were not "romantically" seeing each other.

Further, it was reported that Khloe is very much "disappointed" and "frustrated" at Tristan for breaking her trust once again. A source revealed that she trusted him a lot and she "hates" the fact she was wrong about him once again. According to Daily Mail, he was seen partying with a bunch of women last week, shortly before the news of their breakup went public. The source also said that Khloe is trying her best to move on from the past. She also does not want to be in this position and "is done falling for" Tristan's empty promises.

Speaking about True and Tristan's relationship, Khloe is said to be quite "level-headed" about it. She is of the opinion that her and Tristan's relationship will not affect True's relationship with her father. She also said that she will make sure that True spends an equal amount of time with Tristan as she did before.

IMAGE: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram

