Khloe Kardashian Is "not Back Together" With Together Tristan Thompson, Reports Suggest

Khloe Kardashian is not interested in getting back with Tristan Thompson, as of right now at least. According to reports, the former reality TV star is focusing on her daughter and does not wish to stir up the romance with her ex, who is also the father of her child. Read on to find out more about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star -

Khloe Kardashian is happy and single after breaking up with Tristan

According to a report by People, Khloe Kardashian is completely content not being in a relationship with Tristan Thompson, or anyone else for that matter. The outlet claims that according to a source, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are "not back together". The source also claims that while the two get along with one another, the former reality TV star prefers to only "co-parent" her daughter, True, with him.

The outlet's source also alleged:

He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back. She just won't go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True.

About Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not new to the drama surrounding their relationship. The two made their relationship public in 2016 and announced that they were expecting a child in 2017. However, days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True, several reports claimed that Tristan had cheated on her, during her pregnancy.

The two broke up at the time but got back together in Feb 2019, however, not for long. This was because, reports of Thompson's infidelity made rounds once more, stirring up major drama as the person he allegedly cheated on Khloe with was Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. The drama was extensively covered in seasons 16 and 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While she claimed at the time that she wanted nothing to do with Thompson, they got back together in 2020, as per several reports which claimed that the two spent a lot of time together during quarantine, because of their daughter.

Kardashian and Thompson split up once more in June 2021, after rumours about the NBA player's infidelity began making the rounds once again. Page Six, which first reported the break-up, claimed that the couple decided to call it quits after model Sydney Chase claimed that she slept with Thompson, while he was still with Kardashian. Soon after, news of the NBA player partying with several women in LA also began making the rounds.

Khloe and Tristan have had a rollercoaster ride of a relationship for over 5 years now. Seeing their history, even though reports claim otherwise, who knows what the future holds for the on-again-off-again ex-couple.

IMAGE - AP

