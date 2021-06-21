Khloe Kardashian Is Trying To Start Her Relationship With Tristan On A Fresh Note: Reports

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are healing their relationship. Reportedly, the NBA star Tristan and Khloe have been back together since June and are trying to start things on a fresh note. Khloe and Tristan are touring homes together and are looking at properties in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian is happy to have Tristan in Los Angeles

According to a report by People, sources have revealed that Khloe and Tristan are back together and are looking for various homes to buy in Los Angeles. The sources added that Khloe is trying to keep their relationship more private and she is quite happy with Tristan and wants to start things on a fresh note. Furthermore, the source added that Tristan has really shown Khloe that he has changed. More to the point, sources said that Khloe was always hoping Tristan would come around and it is very important for her to keep her family together for the sake of Khloe’s daughter, True.

Sources further revealed to the magazine that Khloe is "beyond happy" to have Tristan back and they are very much together. They added that Khloe and Tristan are living in a kind of bubble and Khloe enjoys being in it. Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship last year when the news broke out that Tristan hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. Tristan was allegedly cheating on Khloe in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter.

Recently, Khloe had a chat with People during which she revealed that she leads with love and both she and Tristan put the priority of their child first. She added that she and Tristan needed time to heal and go through emotions but now Tristan is one of her "best friends". More to the point, she said that a lot of things have changed because of quarantine and they got to spend a lot of time together with no distractions. Furthermore, Khloe praised the qualities of Tristan as a father and added that she is really grateful for his support and additional help.

Previously in January 2017, Khloe on a chat show with James Corden made her relationship official with Tristan Thompson. In the month of December of the same year, Kristan announced her pregnancy. Khloe gave birth to her daughter in April 2018.

IMAGE: TRISTAN THOMPSON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.