Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Pen Warm Birthday Wishes For Kim Kardashian; Share Unseen Pics

Khloe, Kourtney, and their mom Kris shared some unseen childhood pictures and penned sweet notes on Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday.

American TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian rang into her 42nd birthday on October 21, 2022. The SKIMS founder received a lot of love from her fans and friends on her special day. Like every year, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney and her mom Kris shared some unseen childhood pictures and sent Kardashian warm birthday wishes.

Taking to her Instagram account, Khloe Kardashian dropped a series of childhood pictures which also featured Kourtney and Kris Jenner. The pictures showcased their closeness and bond.

Sharing the photos, Khloe Kardashian called Kim her "brave, remarkably resilient sister" and wished her a happy birthday. She further added, "Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience. So thank you for birthdays because you have gotten stronger, wiser, braver, more vocal with your beliefs. You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by. I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person."

The Kardashians star further revealed that Kim Kardashian is always with her loved ones despite being busy. Khloe lauded her elder sister's dedication towards work and added she accomplishes everything she sets her mind to. She further wrote, "Kimberly I feel so blessed and privileged that I was blessed with you as my sister and best friend. You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you. Absolutely ANYTHING."

Kourtney Kardashian also shared a collage of her childhood pictures with Kim Kardashian. The KUWTK alum showered her little sister with love and send her warm wishes.

Kris Jenner pens a sweet birthday wish for Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner took a trip down memory lane to share some adorable pictures with Kim Kardashian as a baby. Along with the photos, she wrote, "So many amazing memories!!! I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy @kimkardashian!! You have filled our lives with love, laughter and so much joy. Happy birthday!"

