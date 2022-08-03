Khloe Kardashian Likes Meme That Said Kris Jenner Revealed Taylor Swift's Jet Usage Info

American singer Taylor Swift made headlines in the past few days due to the controversy surrounding her private jet usage. A study revealed the list of ''worst celebrity private jet offenders" on which the singer was placed at number one. Amid the controversy, several jokes and memes surfaced on the internet, which also included American socialite and Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner. While nobody from the Kardashian-Jenner family reacted to the meme, Khloe Kardashian recently gave it a heart.

The Good American founder Khloe Kardashian recently hit like on a Kardashian meme account's social media post that jokingly accused Kris Jenner of exposing Taylor Swift's jet plane's records. As per several reports, the post featured a clip of Jenner sitting down for an interview while she called herself, "Kris f***ing Jenner." The clip also had a caption that read, "Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?"

Why is Taylor Swift being criticised?

Khloe Kardashian's move came after a sustainability-driven digital marketing agency named Yard held a study on carbon emissions caused by private jets used by celebrities. Their study found out that an average celebrity has created 3256.36 tons of carbon dioxide this year. The study further suggested that this amount is more than 465 times more than the average person.

As they released a list of private jet offenders, Taylor Swift was placed at no. 1 as she had allegedly used her jet 170 times during the course of a year. The Love Story artiste is responsible for producing 8,293.54 tons of carbon dioxide, as per the report.

However, Taylor Swift has denied the allegations after receiving a major backlash on social media. According to Rolling Stone, the singer's spokesperson mentioned the study did not tell the whole story. The spokesperson claimed Swift's jet is regularly loaned out to others and she did not solely take all the trips.

Ahead of the list of celebrity offenders that came out, Kylie Jenner and her partner Travis Scott were called "climate criminals" for showing off their private jets in an Instagram post. In the post, she wrote, "you wanna take mine or yours?" as she shared a picture of twin jets behind them.