Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Body Image Struggles: 'Make Sure Your Heart Is Happy'

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram on April 7, 2021, and poured her heart out to her fans and followers on how all the online remarks about her body trouble her. In a detailed post on the platform, Khloe spoke about all the intolerable scrutiny that she receives and how she is learning to love herself in spite of it all.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her body image struggles

The post shared by the television personality had a couple of videos of herself, where she flaunted her toned abs and body. Khloe recently did a live video where she gave a glimpse of her perfectly fit body in order to slam all those who say that her social media posts are edited and photoshopped. This post comes after an unedited photo of Khloe, which is now deleted was shared on social media without her permission.

Followed by the videos, Khloe wrote a long letter in the carousel post, starting with, “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working too hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared -regardless of who you are”.

Further on she added all the remarks that have come her way from time to time and wrote, “In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. ‘Khloé is the fat sister.' 'Khloé is the ugly sister.' 'Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.' 'The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery’”.

Concluding the post, Khloe wrote, “For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand. Everyday, I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful, but I know that it needs to be believed from within. We are all unique and perfect in our own way. Whichever way one chooses to be seen. I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mould of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy”.

The 36-year-old received massive support from her friends and family in the comments section of her post. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Promo Image Courtesy: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

