Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her Wardrobe Malfunction On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Khloe Kardashian recently made a major revelation. She revealed that she had a wardrobe malfunctioning before appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, recently. She ripped her shirt moments before the show which caused her to get “frantic” and scramble for a solution. She tried to hide the last-minute style slip-up with a baggy blazer. Read more about Khloe Kardashian's wardrobe malfunction below.

Khloe Kardashian's wardrobe malfunction

On March 12, Khole told People that she was wearing a shirt and backstage the holes on the back of the shirt ripped open. She thought that she didn’t have anything to wear and it was live TV. She then ended up putting on a baggy blazer and looked “menswear chic.” The whole time she was kind of scrunched over because she didn’t have a top underneath.

Later, she added, "it all worked out" but admitted that in those moments, it was easy to be one’s own "worst critic." She said, "We just beat ourselves up and it sucks that we're like that. In the heat of the moment, you're so frantic. You're like, 'I'm going on live TV. It's the Ellen show!' You're kind of stressing yourself out more about the situation. But it's normally in your own head than what somebody else can see or what they're paying attention to.” She stated that one has to be kinder to themselves.

Khloe keeps the same mindset when she thinks about what she posts on social media. She said that the world has too much negativity at its fingertips. But, just as much as negativity, there is positivity. Unfortunately, they don’t highlight the positive as much as they do the negative. She prefers to "highlight the positive" on her social media feed by sharing uplifting quotes and mantras. She said, "Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see."

This was not the first time that a member of the Kardashian family has faced a wardrobe malfunction in the spotlight. In 2018, Kim fixed a top slip with help from Cher. In 2019, Kourtney Kardashian also revealed hiding a moment of accidental exposure with a carefully placed heart emoji on Instagram. Khloe made headlines earlier this month when she went topless for her latest Good American campaign.