Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Dating Private Equity Investor; 'things Going Well' For Couple

After her fallout with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian seems to have moved forward with her life and is reportedly dating a private equity investor. According to Page Six sources, the reality TV star met her new partner through sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party several months ago. The duo hit it off in the first meeting and followed up with each other after that.

The report comes shortly after Khloe shut down romance rumours with an NBA star, claiming that it's 'definitely not true'. Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan Thompson aren't even on talking terms except when it comes to their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

On Khloe's new relationship, a source mentioned, "Khloe has been dating a private equity investor. Kim introduced the two of them at a dinner party several months ago and they clicked and hit it off. Khloe is in good head space and things are going well for her."

An insider also told PEOPLE that the duo's still in the 'early stages' of their relationship, and Khloe's romance is her first one following her split with Tristan. The Good American founder also refuted claims of her dating another NBA player recently as she responded to a Kardashian fan account.

"Definitely NOT True," Khloe stated and added, "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

The season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians treated fans with what transpired in December 2021, when Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while being in a relationship with Khloe. According to ET, Khloe mentioned in the episode, "I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face." She said she felt embarrassed and humiliated.

The exes have agreed to co-parent daughter True and were recently spotted having lunch at a Mexican restaurant in California’s Calabasas.

