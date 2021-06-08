Khloe Kardashian Responds To Backlash Following Her Reusable Water Bottle 'rant'

Khloe Kardashian is in the news again and this time it's not Tristan Thompson, it's actually her recent comments on water bottles that have made the headlines. She recently posted a story on her Instagram where she promoted her one-gallon reusable water bottle, Fidas which has motivational messages on it. She took time to also criticise people who use plastic bottles and this had made her receive flak as well.

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram openly criticised people who fill the Fidas bottles with water from plastic bottles and said that it "defeats the purpose." She added that such people should attach "water filtration adapters" that can be hooked onto their sinks instead of using plastic bottles.

Fans criticised the reality star and she is part of the KarJenner clan and is infamous for throwing wild parties that use elaborate decorations that are not reusable. She recently also threw a birthday party for her daughter, True Thompson in which she used an array of pink balloons to decorate her room. Look at the picture from this occasion on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram here:

Khloe clarifies herself in a series of tweets

But Khloe seems to have risen above the flak and clarified in a series of tweets why she said what she did. She said that she is "constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment" for the sake of her daughter. She also laughed off the criticism and called it a "slow news day," as a jibe at the media attention on the whole issue.

Oh my! LOL What drives me 🤪 is that people turn nothing into some thing. It must be a slow news day. I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter. I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021

On the criticism for the water bottles, she said, "I was trying to provide a suggestion such as a water filtration system that you can buy easily for the price of a case of water bottles. Sometimes plastic water bottles are the only option for some people and I totally get that."

She also added in a tweet that she's new to being more conscious and is always learning. Look at her tweet here:

I’m always down to learn and I’ll see how that incorporates into my life. Hopefully We all do our part in our own ways. I’m proud of us all for doing our best and simply trying. But these stories sayin I’m shaming peps is BS because I’m a baby at this stuff myself 💜💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021

Other than this water bottle drama, Khloe has also been in the news for the past couple of weeks for allegedly ignoring Tristan Thompson, True's father, after another set of cheating accusations have arisen. When Tristan commented on Khloe Kardashian's photos, the reality TV star ignored them on multiple occasions. Currently, Tristan Thompson is almost nowhere to be found on Khloe Kardashian's photos as her Instagram is filled with pictures of herself, her daughter true and the Kardashian clan.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.