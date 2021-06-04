Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Hers And Kris Jenner's Contractors "ran Off" With The Deeds

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is in its final season and so far, the show has been full of new revelations! The latest episode of the reality tv show on June 3rd, showed Khloe revealing how she and her mother, Kris Jenner, were duped by their contractors, who apparently stole the deeds to their adjacent Hidden Hills mansions, while flying on a private plane with her mom, Corey Gambles and half-sister Kendall Jenner.

On the episode, Khloe first asked her mother, "Mom, is there any update today with our homes?" who in turn responded with an 'I dont know'. Khloe then went on to explain how the contractors "ran off with" their homes. She also added, "We don’t have houses currently. We bought these houses from a builder who was building these houses and he has investors behind him". She continued, "We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet. I told mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him".

During the cut scene to their interviews on the show, Khloe explained, "A contractor left with our deeds, a lot of our money, and we’re not allowed to go onto our properties. So we can’t even have a contractor take over while we’re trying to get our deeds back or close escrow". She also pointed out how she and her mother could not, "take him to court right now due to COVID" and that they would have to "work everything out by mediation first".

Kardashian family to file a lawsuit?

Later in the episode, while on their family vacation in Lake Tahoe, Khloe Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner could be heard on the phone talking about how she was confused about the situation. In another cut scene on the show, Khloe Kardashian added, "My mom and I are so over it. Enough is enough. And now we're gonna have to file a very strong lawsuit against this horrible human being," explaining how they either wanted their money back or their houses constructed.

More about the Hidden Hills mansion

According to DailyMail, Khloe and Kris had purchased side-by-side mega-mansions, which are both still under construction, in Hidden Hills for the huge amount of $37 million. They purchased the neighboring lots on the same day from Metro Development Homes just before Christmas to build the custom home of their dreams. That home was once leased to Britney Spears.

According to the LA Times, Spears rented the home in 2011 and 2012 for $25,000 a month. The house was sold in 2012 for $7 million to a local developer who razed the house. After that, the land was left vacant for years before being passed to its current developer, Metro Development Homes. When they finally move in, the duo will be only a couple of houses away from Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who also have homes in Hidden Hills.

Image - Khloe Kardashian's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.