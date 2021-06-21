Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Is Back With Tristan Thompson, Explains Why

Khloe Kardashian confirmed during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion that she is dating Tristan Thompson again. She revealed the reason behind her getting back together with Tristan during the conversation. They were previously in a relationship with each other but broke up.

During Keeping Up With The Kardashian reunion, Khloe revealed that she became close friends with Tristan during co-parenting their daughter, True Thompson. She said he is a great father and it was all a natural progression. She added that she does not advise or encourage other people to do it, it's just what worked out between the two. When the host of Keeping Up With The Kardashian reunion Andy Cohen asked Khloe if she fully trusts Tristan, she said that she is taking things ‘day by day’. She added that she knows the constant efforts he makes every day and how hard he fought to get back with her.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating in 2016 and had a daughter together in 2018, named True Thompson. Few days before her birth, Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe. Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated again in February 2019, with Kylie Jenner’s then best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple parted ways after the incident. During the reunion, Khloe revealed that she wasn’t angry with Jordyn and has forgiven her for what happened in the past. She said that it would be unfair if she forgave Tristan but not Jordyn.

Khloe said that she never stopped Kylie from being friends with Jordyn. Kylie Jenner opened up about her present relationship with Jordyn Woods and said that the two friends spoke after the incident. She added that it was an overnight thing as when she got involved with Tristian, Kylie felt like Jordyn had not only hurt her family but also her.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion

The twentieth marked the last season of the show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the reunion, Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain, host Andy Cohen spoke with the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and questioned them about different events and relationships they have faced during the 14-year run of the show. From Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship to Scott Disick’s comments about Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship and also the Kardashian Kurse, the family discussed it all during the second half of the reunion episode.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN/ TRISTAN THOMPSON/ INSTAGRAM

