Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Rejected Tristan Thompson's Secret Proposal

After facing several ups and downs in their on-and-off relationship, Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson parted ways in 2021. The duo share a baby daughter True Thompson together and it was revealed that the duo became parents to their second baby together via surrogacy. During the recent episodes, Khloe was seen talking to her sister about how Tristan Thompson proposed to her a year ago.

Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan proposed to her a year ago

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, as Khloe Kardashian revealed to Kim how Tristan proposed to her a year ago, she mentioned that at that time, she wanted to make sure that it was a totally different relationship. She went on to add that she wants comfortable accepting the same at that time so she rejected his proposal and even hid the same from her family.

Khloe said, "I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone,'" she recounted. "And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,' and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

On hearing this, Kim Kardashian felt sorry for Khloe and asserted that she didn't deserve this because she’s the best person, girlfriend, wife and a better person than anyone she knew. Later on, Khleo went on to shed light on the impact of Tristan’s infidelity on her mental well-being and even revealed how the hardest part was to train oneself to unlove someone. “This was my life for six years. And we weren't just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy, we did all these things together. And so learning how to undo all those things, takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly,” she added.

Meanwhile, a Hollywood Life report earlier claimed that Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time and even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.

Image: AP