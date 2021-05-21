Khloé Kardashian Says Her Good American Bikini Made Her Feel 'comfortable'

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian's clothing brand recently launched its latest swimwear. Good American first released its swim collection last summer and gained booming praise from customers. But after introducing its innovative Always Fits one-size-fits-four denim in October, Khloé Kardashian decided to upgrade Good American's swimwear too and launched its bikinis. In an interaction with People magazine, she shared what inspired her to make the new collection.

Khloé Kardashian's latest swimwear drop

In a recent interaction with People, Khloé talked about her brand and what was the thought process behind the collection. The reality star said that she had always been a one-piece girl and found it difficult to find two-piece swimwear that she felt comfortable yet stylish in. Khloé said that it wasn't until she established her own size-inclusive, body-positive brand, Good American, with co-founder Emma Grede, that she finally designed the perfect bikini she felt her most confident wearing.

The 36-year-old said that after receiving such amazing feedback from customers for her Always Fits denim, it was clear that she had to expand her approach to sizing and stretchability with her swimwear range as well. Kardashian said that a woman's body changes so much throughout her adult life. Her brand wanted to offer swimwear that would develop with those changes and size fluctuations, and move with the curves of the women's bodies, guaranteeing the perfect fit.

Like its denim counterpart, Good American's Always Fits Swim collection is designed to stretch up or down a size depending on a woman's natural changing body shape, without ever losing its initial form. Khloé Kardashian's Instagram featured pictures of the actress showing her followers one of the swimwears from her collection. Take a look at the pictures below.

Khloé Kardashian Mother's Day wish for Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian's Instagram recently featured a post for her mother Kris Jenner on the occasion of Mother's Day. The reality star shared a picture with her mother and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat!!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and every one of us. You are love in human form. I will never be able to express how much we all love, adore and cherish everything about you But I will try every single day. I love you, queen mommy."

