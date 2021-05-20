Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Pics Of Jr. Kardashian Cousins; Kylie Jenner Showers Love

Reality star Khloe Kardashian recently took to social media to share a series of pictures of her daughter True Thompson, with her two cousins, Chicago and Dream. In the pictures shared, the three young girls are having a gala time in each other’s company while gracefully posing for the pictures together. Khloe Kardashian seems quite overwhelmed with the moment as she has also spoken about this ‘cuteness’ in the caption for the post. Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see the three adorable kids together.

Khloe Kardashian’s treat for fans

The international reality star, Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share an update with the fans and people have been loving every bit of it. She posted a series of photographs on her feed where her daughter, True Thompson, can be seen posing with her two girl cousins, Chicago and Dream. True is seen flashing a sweet smile at the camera while she is being hugged from both sides. In one of the pictures, Chicago can be seen leaning on True’s back while she is delightfully flashing her bright smile. In one of the pictures, the three kids are also seen leaning on the table which has been placed right ahead.

In the photographs shared Chicago is seen dressed in an adorable pink night suit which has been combined with partially braided hair. True is seen wearing a light blue sleeveless dress while her hair has been neatly tied up in a high ponytail. Dream Kardashian is also seen wearing a simple outfit with a brown high-neck T-shirt which has the classic half sleeve pattern.

In the caption for the post, Khloe Kardashian has spoken highly of the trio and their cuteness. She has mentioned that she is not ready for this picture yet and has also asked her fans if they can handle it. In the hashtags, she has written, ‘#Cousins’ and ‘#GirlsRunTheWorld’. Have a look at the pictures shared on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have dropped a comment including Khloe’s sister, Kylie Jenner. She has spoken about how beautiful the three girls look and has also received a compliment from Khloe in return. Have a look.

