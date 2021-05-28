Khloe Kardashian Shares Family Pic; Introduces Themselves As 'Bridgerton Cast'

American television celebrity, reality star and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian took to her social media handle to share a picture of some of her family members and included a Bridgerton twist in the caption. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared a picture in which she is posing with her sister Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and ex-brother-in-law Scott Disick.

Khloe Kardashian shares new picture with Bridgerton twist

Khole shared a picture with her family along with the caption, "The Lord and The Lady featuring some of the Bridgerton Cast." In the photo, Khloe is wearing a black bodycon dress with a chunky black belt with a golden buckle while her sister Kim is pouting at the camera with a peace sign wearing a strapless rust coloured dress. Mom Kris is dressed in a white full-sleeved dress while Flip it like Disick star Scott Disick is dressed in a black dress shirt and denim. Khloe presented themselves as Bridgerton cast members as previously Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan had revealed in a tweet that the Featherington family in the series was inspired and is loosely based on the Kardashians. Check out the picture below.

Netizens react to Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post

Khloe's fans were quick to comment on her photo and started complimenting her on her looks. One user wrote, "Khloe you are the face of Barbie in the photo" while another commented, "The genetics omg." As it was Scott Disick's birthday a few days ago, the fans also took to the captions to wish him a happy birthday by calling him "Lord." Take a look.

A glimpse into Khloe Kardashian's Instagram

The star recently shared a snippet from the upcoming Keeping up with the Kardashians episode and shared that the reality show which is officially ending after 20 seasons has only 3 more episodes left.

Prior to that, Khloe shared a selfie wearing a Pink neon coloured tank top, golden hoops and a cross locket. The reality star had worn this outfit at Scott Disick's birthday party.

Earlier, Khloe shared a picture of herself stating that she has reached 147 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for the love.

