Khloé Kardashian Shares First Glimpse Of Newborn Son Amid Tristan Thompson 'trauma'

After facing several ups and downs in their on-and-off relationship, Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson parted ways in 2021. The two stars who are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, recently welcomed their second child, a son through surrogacy. While the duo never really divulged many details about the second newborn, however, recently during Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son.

The second child arrived months after Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced where the NBA star was involved with another woman and also has a baby with her. Through the latest episode of The Kardashian on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian shares first glimpse of second child's arrival

In the latest episode, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on July 28 to see Khloe's baby boy being born several weeks early. The emotional moment of the newborn’s arrival was captured on camera by the beauty mogul, who was able to join her sister at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the surrogate's delivery on July 28.

In the episode, the 38-year-old appeared nervous from the moment Kim picked her up that day to be taken to the hospital, noting that she was "not ready" to welcome another child. However, Kim reassured her sister by reminding her that "you're never ready, but you're ready."

Once inside the hospital, Kim documented their walk to the delivery room and the nurses' preparation. Then, finally, the big moment arrived when the two sisters stood there inside the ward waiting for the surrogate to deliver the baby. As doctors encouraged the woman to continue pushing harder, Kim flashed the camera to Khloé, who pulled her mask down and put her hands to her face while expressing her nervousness. Just a few seconds later, her newborn son made his arrival with a little cry and nothing else could have brought more happiness than the newborn’s first glimpse.

Soon after that "He looks just like True!" Kim can be heard yelling in the video, referencing Khloé and Tristan's 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Meanwhile, according to the recent clip from The Kardashians season 2, Khloe Kardashian was seen opening up about the time she learnt about Tristan Thompson having a baby with someone else and added how she was not ready to talk about it nor cry about the same. She said, "There is something that I do need to talk about. That day when you guys were shooting with Kim about Tristan and you guys found out that Tristan was having a baby with somebody else, there was just something I wasn’t ready to talk about and, um, I don’t even wanna cry but, Tristan and I – I don’t even know if I want to say Tristan and me – I am having another baby."

Image: Twitter/@girlskarjenner