Khloe Kardashian Shares Glimpses Of Her 'sweetest Girls' On Instagram; See Pics

The Kardashian family has remained quite upfront about themselves on social media, often sharing pictures of each other with fans. Quite recently, Khloe Kardashian, one of the popular faces from the family, has shared a picture of their children, which only features their daughters - North West, Chicago, True and Dream. All the girls are seen enjoying each other’s company and posing together for the camera. Khloe posted a warm note for them in the caption, which was soon followed by reactions from fans, who also praised the bond between the cousins.

Khloe Kardashian shares a peek into True’s playtime with cousin sisters

Khloe Kardashian often posts pictures of her daughter True from time to time on social media. However, her new Instagram post includes a handful of pictures that show her daughter spending time with her cousin sisters, North, Chicago and Dream. True is seen snuggling with her sisters to pose for the camera with smiles on their faces. Khloe simply wrote in the caption, “The sweetest girls”, and her fans promptly sent their reactions in the comment section. While most of them acknowledged the bond between the cousin sisters, many also noted that True had become taller.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

A few weeks ago as well, Khloe had posted a few pictures on Instagram that had glimpses of True spending time with her cousin sisters. Quite similar to the new post, all of them were seen hugging each other and smiling for the camera, as they visibly appeared to be thoroughly enjoying each other’s company. Khloe wrote in the caption, “Are you ready for this cuteness?? I’m not!!”. She had recently come under scrutiny after she spoke against the single-use plastic on her live interaction on Instagram, where many noted that she herself was not seen taking any such measures herself.

Khloe Kardashian is best known for starring in the popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show has given the family all the fame and success and is currently on its last season. The penultimate episode of the show will be aired on television in a couple of days on June 10.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

