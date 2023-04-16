Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post For Daughter True: My Dreams Were Not...

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post on her daughter True Thompson's birthday. The reality TV personality dropped a series of photos from her daughter's birthday party and expressed her love. She also talked about how she felt emotional watching her daughter grow. She wrote, "True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years."

Khloe opened up on how she always wished to have a daughter. She captioned the post, "I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls. I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with."

The star expressed her gratitude and wrote, "Now my sweet baby is 5 🥹 I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you."

Khloe talked about what True means to her and wrote, "My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life."

In the end of the touching post, Khloe Kardashian mentioned, "Mommy and Baby love you TuTu PS I know her birthday was yesterday, but I was too busy being in the moment with my birthday girl." In the photos, True wore a cute pink dress with a bunny and her age printed on it. The kid accessorised her outfit with a necklace that had her name written on it.

True Thompson's birthday

Khloe celebrated True's birthday on April 12, but she shared the post later explaining that she was busy. The reality TV star shared several photos from her daughter's birthday and received love from her fans from across the globe. True is the daughter of NBA player Tristan Thompson and Khloe. The duo had a difficult time during their relationship, following which they parted their ways. However, they are co-parenting their daughter.