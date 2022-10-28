Khloé Kardashian Shares Her & Kim's Surrogacy Experiences; Says 'I'm Such A Control Freak'

Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about her and her sister Kim Kardashian's surrogacy experiences, sharing how they were 'very different'.

Khloe, who welcomed her second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, credited her sister Kim for helping her navigate the process and making her comfortable. Khloe noted that while Kim had a 'way more comfortable' surrogacy journey, she was more of a 'control freak'.

Talking to Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show, The Good American founder mentioned, "If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable. I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."

She praised Kim Kardashian for always being so vocal about her journey, calling her experience 'very different' than her sister's. "I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," she said and added, "I'm such a control freak."

Khloe explained that while her surrogate was amazing, monitoring a stranger all the time didn't come easy to her. "I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?' "she mentioned.

For the unversed, Khloe and Thompson's relationship started in 2016, following which they welcomed their daughter True in 2018. They parted ways in 2021, only to reunite later. However, the reality TV star ended terms with the basketball player in January of this year.

It was found that Tristan had an affair with model Maralee Nichols when he was dating The Kardashian star. Following a paternity test, it was revealed that he fathered Nichols' son named Theo. Meanwhile, a Hollywood Life report earlier claimed that Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full-time.

