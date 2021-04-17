Khloe Kardashian Shares Pic With Her Sisters, Says Gang Is Back "with Full Effect"

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) is coming to an end with its 20th season. Fans of the now-famous sisters are sad with the news. However, the Kardashian-Jenner family will be returning soon with a fresh show. Now Khloe has revealed that the sisters are already back together, hinting at the upcoming series.

Khloe Kardashian shares a pic with sisters, the gang is back for a new show?

Khloe Kardashian has more than 135 million followers on Instagram and has been quiet on the social media platform. She recently posted a photo with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. The girls are sitting on a couch, while Kourtney is on Khloe’s lap. The popular personality mentioned that the Kardashians and Jenners are back. It could be a reference to their upcoming show, following the end of KUWTK. Take a look at the picture below.

After Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram, her sisters also shared their recent photos on their Instagram handle. All of the images had the girl gang in their sassy avatar. They put different captions, in kind of the same picture. Check out all of their posts below.

The posts hint that Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall have begun shooting for their upcoming series. It was announced at the end of 2020 that the family has signed on to a new exclusive deal with Disney to feature and executive produce a new reality show for Hulu in the United States of America. Not much is known about the new Kardashian-Jenner series, but it is expected to debut in late 2021. Considering the premiere, the filming might commence soon and the posts hint that the sisters are already ready for it. More information will be available once the production official starts.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a reality show that focused on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. Debuting in October 2007, it garnered much popularity over the years, making the cast famous around the world. The series will be coming to its conclusion with its 20th season which is due to end on May 6, 2021.

Promo Image Source: khloekardashian Instagram