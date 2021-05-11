Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Pictures With Daughter True Thompson, Calls Her 'heartbeat'

American personality Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to share some adorable pictures of her daughter True Thompson. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption. On seeing the post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khloe Kardashian shared pictures of True Thompson. In the first post, polaroid pictures of Khloe and True can be seen scattered on the table. Khloe also added fading glitter effects. In the second slide, Khloe shared some more polaroid pictures of True Thompson that are truly unmissable. In one of the pictures, she is seen striking a pose as she eats ice cream. One of the pictures also reads as ‘my heartbeat’. Along with the picture, she captioned the post with a purple heart. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Khloe shared the post online, fans went out to flood the comment section with sweet and nice messages. Some of the users loved the pictures, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Wow! So beautiful”. Another user wrote, “so cute my god, i love you more than anything in this world”. Take a look at a few more comments below:

This is not the first time the actor has shared pictures, videos, stories, and more of her adorable daughter. Recently, at her daughter True's birthday party, Khloe chose to twin with her. At the pastel-themed crowd, the two wore purple-coloured skirts. Khloe recently shared photos from True's magical birthday party on her Instagram. She captioned the photos with a 'purple heart' emoji. She also posed with her family and friends, including her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Take a look at the post below.

Khloe also posted a photo gallery of True's birthday party decorations. "The more you enjoy your life, the more there is to celebrate!" she said, referring to her love of throwing parties. Despite the fact that her guest list was limited due to the COVID-19 crisis, the decor was extravagant. Khloe thanked her designers again for the furniture, describing it as a "pastel fantasy". Take a look at the post.

Image Source: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

