Khloe Kardashian Slams Kanye West Over Chicago's Birthday Party, Latter Calls Her 'liar'

Khloe Kardashian has slammed Kanye West as the rapper recently took to his Instagram handle and talked about his affiliation with Candace Owens. West praised her for being "the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter."

"I wonder what Gigi and venus's perspectives were when I didn't know where my child was on her birthday gabby told me that she disagreed with that (and that's me putting it in a nice way) she said it was on her group chats so why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt but candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter or we just chime in when we want to tear a black man down for actually having a different political opinion and for all audience so outraged about my t-shirt where was you when I couldn't see my kids went public in hope of public support at that time," wrote Ye.

West captioned the post, "Children are our future." Reacting to West's post in the comments section, Khloe addressed the controversy about Chicago's fourth birthday, which the rapper has repeatedly claimed ex-Kim Kardashian did not invite him to. She said, "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. Again with the birthday narrative."

"Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. As you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time." Khloe later asked the rapper to leave Kim and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. "I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish," she further added.

Kanye West calls Kardashian family 'liars'

The Yeezy founder then uploaded a screenshot of Khloe's comment on his Instagram handle and wrote termed the Kardashian family "liars." He wrote in the caption, "You are lying and are liars yall basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there trav gave me the address of my child's party that's how yall play with black fathers."

He further noted, "You all also threw a party before psalms birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party online also I should see my children 100 % of the time but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time you'll have played with Donda like that in Jesus name."

It is pertinent to note that the SKIMS founder and Ye share four children, namely Chicago, North, Psalm and Saint.

Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian, AP