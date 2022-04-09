Khloe Kardashian Slams Netizens Criticising Her For Holding Her Daughter 'too Much'

Members of the Kardashian family, including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney made a stunning appearance at the premiere of their Hulu show, 'The Kardashians' in LA. The Kardashian sisters did not fail to impress the fashion police as they levelled up the glamour quotient at the red carpet event. However, what caught the attention of many was how Khloe Kardashian holding her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, during the event.

Image: Instagram/@kardashjennerbr_

Khloe Kardashian slams netizens for criticizing her for holding daughter 'too much'

This didn't go well with the netizens and here is proof of it. A section of fans accused Khloe Kardashian of being overprotective towards her daughter. In a befitting reply to the netizens, Khloe took to her official Twitter handle and slammed the critics.

For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 8, 2022

She wrote, "For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore." The 'Good' American CEO continued, "Number 2 when there are tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here."

Kim Kardashian arrives hand in hand with Pete Davidson

The SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian arrived at the grand event holding hands with beau Pete Davidson. Kim looked nothing less than a diva in a body-hugging metallic gown that was paired with a statement silver choker neckpiece. With her hair tied in a neat bun, highlighted cheeks rounded off her look. Whereas, Pete was decked up in a black suit. He wore a t-shirt which was topped with a crisp black suit and sunglasses. Well, this is the first time that the couple has made an appearance together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Braker spotted hand-in-hand

Another couple that was spotted hand in hand was Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Braker. The couple reportedly got married in One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday. She even clarified that they are not legally married on her Instagram handle. Kourtney wrote, "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect." According to a report by TMZ, the ceremony took place at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and did not allow anyone to come inside.

Image: Twitter/@povkah