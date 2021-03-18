Khloe Kardashian Sparks Engagement Rumours, Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring In Latest Pic

Khloe Kardashian has added fuel to her engagement rumours. The KUWTK star took to Instagram posted a new bikini picture of herself. But apart from the new picture, a sparkling ring on Khloe’s finger caught everybody’s attention. This is after a birthday post for Tristan Thompson where Khloe Kardashian confirmed that they are back together.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engaged?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dealing with engagement rumours since the pair began dating a few years ago. But now, that the couple is back together after the Jordyn-Tristan cheating scandal, these engagement rumours have resurfaced. Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post is adding fuel to these rumours.

In her latest Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian posed in a silver and white bikini and a jacket on top. Through the picture, Khloe was promoting her clothing brand Good American’s bikini line. In the caption she announced, “Drops tomorrow @9 a.m. PST. Available in sizes 00-32. Join the Waitlist | Link in bio”. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post here.

Soon Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments. But apart from complimenting her picture, many fans were quick to notice the ring. Few fans even asked her to confirm if she and Tristan Thompson are engaged now, since the couple has confirmed that they are back together. Take a look at these comments on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post here.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together

Tristan Thompson recently celebrated his 30th birthday. For his birthday Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and posted a few photos from his birthday party. In the picture, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian posed together for a picture and there were three pictures of the two with their daughter True Thompson.

In the caption of this post, Khloe Kardashian finally confirmed that she and Tristan are back together. She wrote, “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are".

She continued and wrote, "For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you, and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.