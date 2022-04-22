Khloe Kardashian Talks About Battling Anxiety, Admits Feeling 'safest' When She's At Home

In Episode 2 of The Kardashians, beauty mogul Khloe Kardashian opened up about her mental health struggles. She went on to reveal her ongoing battle with anxiety, claiming that she was almost about to get a 'heart attack' during one of her previous run-downs with paps. The episode that was released on Thursday, captured Khloe Kardashian's distressed state of mind before making an appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show.

Khloe Kardashian opens up on battling anxiety

While discussing her appearance on James Corden's chat show, Khloe confided in her pal Malika about her anxiety. The beauty mogul stated that it is the aftermath of her public appearance that makes her more anxious. She admitted being on social media was once a fun affair, however, now it leads to her overthinking and overanalysing everything that she's about to do. Khloe Kardashian revealed she feels the safest when she decides to stay at home.

Khloe said, "I have to do James Corden. I just have such anxiety about going. It's never the interview, it's more the aftermath. I have to listen to everybody say this, or judge you, or overanalyze something you say, or pick this apart ... this s*** used to be fun. Social media used to be fun and silly. There are definitely always trolls and now everything is so critical. The way I look, my situation with Tristan [Thompson]. Is my hair done the right way? What is she doing with that laugh? ... I think I've gotten to the point where it's literally safer to stay at home."

Khloe Kardashian further explained that she's tried to ignore social media trolls and pay less attention to paps. However, she said 'it's easier said than done'. "I feel obviously much better talking it through. It's so easy for people to say, 'You don't know them, don't pay attention'. Trust me, I try not to but when I walk down the street and then even paparazzi is heckling at you the same things you're trying to avoid, it's so deteriorating on your self-esteem, your confidence, the way you view yourself," said Khloe.

"Even anxiety to post photos on Instagram," she continued. "Even when I'm like, 'I barely did retouching' but I'm so afraid to post it because people are gonna say I did this."

The Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner during her confessional sequence added Khloe's emotions have taken a toll on her. the 66-year-old said, "I think anytime that you're in the public eye, it just opens you up for scrutiny and criticism about every little thing. And I think with Khloé, she does internalize that and I think you really have to have tough, thick skin, which all of us have, but every once in a while, our emotions just get the best of us."

Before walking on the stage of The Late Late Show, host James Corden ended up giving an emotional speech to Khloe. He walked into her dressing room to advise and support Khloe to deal with her issues with the media frenzy. The host said:

"We all have to remember, none of these things are about you. Anybody who's like that, it's only a representation and a reflection of them. That's it, it's nothing to do with you. How could anyone judge anyone when they don't even know them? So you become something else in their mind... it doesn't matter. These words only exist if I give them any power. They only exist to me if I allow them to penetrate my core. Look, you're drinking champagne at 4 p.m. on a Monday and you're at work. We've won!"

After receiving the inspirational talk from Corden, an enthusiastic Khloe walked up on the stage with full confidence for her interview session.

Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian