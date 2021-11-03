Khloe Kardashian Updates Fans About Coping With COVID, Shares Throwback Pic

Supermodel Khloe Kardashian who recently announced her diagnosis of COVID-19 gave an update on Instagram about her fight with the virus. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum who is recuperating from the illness, took to Instagram to offer a quick update on her situation after announcing on Twitter last week that she and daughter True Thompson had been diagnosed with the disease.

"I am so over this!!" Kardashian captioned her new post, adding the hashtag #CovidSucks. She included an image, presumably taken during a previous photoshoot, of herself looking somber and resting her chin on her hand while posing next to an oversized prop resembling a heart emoji.

Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2021

Kardashian tweeted on Friday, October 29, that she and True had tested COVID positive. The star said it would prevent her from keeping some of her previously scheduled engagements. While announcing her diagnosis, she had written, "I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."

Though she had contracted the virus, yet she kept up the spirit by sharing a host of pictures on Instagram showing herself and True in various costumes from previous years while she has quarantined herself. On the work front, Khloe Kardashian has been gearing up for her upcoming Hulu show that will depict a thrilling get-together of the Kardashians and Jenners, similar to their earlier show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloe recently opened up about the show during her appearance on the popular American chat show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and revealed that the show was in making and is expected to hit the screens in a couple of months. While the fans are yet to discover whether the format of her new Hulu show will be similar to what it was depicted in KUWTK or not, they will not have to wait any longer as the show is expected to be out either in the end of January or early February, as stated by Khloe.

