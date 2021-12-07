Khloe Kardashian Upset Over Tristan Thomson's 3rd Child? Latest Cryptic Post Goes Viral

The KUTWK star, Khloe Kardashian, recently reacted to Tristan Thompson's 3rd child controversy where a woman named Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against the NBA star, claiming to be the mother of his child. While Tristan Thompson did not respond to it, Khloe Kardashian recently dropped a cryptic note reacting to the controversy. She stated how one does not need to spend their time proving themselves as actions would speak for themselves.

Khloe Kardashian's cryptic reaction to Tristan Thompson's 3rd child controversy

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note in her Instagram story about how one should always be the best version of themselves. The post also mentioned how one should be the greatest person they can possibly be and how they should make up for the mistakes they do.

The post read, "Life advice: Always be the best person you can be. Be kind even when you’re tired. Be understanding even when you’re angry… Be the greatest person you can possibly be and when you mess up, make up for it in the next moment or minute or day. One thing you should never do?" "Never spend your time trying to prove to anybody that you’re great, your actions will speak for themselves and we only have limited time on this earth, don’t waste it. If someone doesn’t see your light, don’t worry. Like moths, good people are attracted to flame and to light, and they will come."

In the lawsuit against Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols requested the NBA star to pay for her pregnancy and birth-related expenses, as reported by E! News. She even requested full custody of her son and asked to give visiting rights to Tristan.

However, Tristan Thompson, the father of two older children - Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson and Jordan Craig's son Prince Thompson, has been quiet on the controversy. Maralee's filing also included a text she once sent Thompson that stated, "You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Wont [sic] be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong. You are aware that I'm retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars."

Image: Instagram/@realtristan13