Khloe Kardashian Wishes To Reunite With Tristan Thompson As He Asks Her To Move To Boston

In the upcoming finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, an exciting clip was released online where the Kardashian sisters were seen chatting together as they asked Khloe Kardashian about her plans to shift to Boston with her daughter. Khloe Kardashian then revealed her desire to move to Boston and reunite with Tristan Thompson with whom she shares a daughter named True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian on moving to Boston with her daughter True Thompson

In the recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale episode clip, Kim Kardashian asked Khloe Kardashian what was she hoping for her life in the upcoming 15-20 years, to which she stated that she hoped that her daughter True could have a sibling and added that she wouldn’t feel incomplete even if she doesn’t have one. She then expressed her desire to want to get married again and stated that she didn't want to get married in order to feel like it was a reunion. She then did a FaceTime call with Tristan Thompson asking about the weather in Boston and even added that she was excited for the vacations as she had a lot to do. Tristan Thompson then mentioned that he had a game on Christmas and was hoping for her to come to Boston. She then mentioned how confused she was about moving to Boston and asked him to let her think about it.

Further, Khloe Kardashian stated that she and Tristan were at a much better place than before and she was still trying to navigate her way through her feelings. She also shared that she did not have enough time to think about what moving to Boston would mean to their relationship.

As the fans were thrilled to know about the release of the finale episode, they took to the comment section and poured in numerous heart symbols. Many fans stated how excited they were to watch the episode while others added that she looked stunning in the video. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM, TRISTAN THOMPSON'S INSTAGRAM

