Khloe Kardashian's Birthday: Kim And Kourtney Extend Hearty Wishes; 'You Make Life Better'

While Khloe Kardashian is currently garnering attention for allegedly dating a private equity investor, her fans, along with her friends and family have been extending their heartfelt wishes to her on the occasion of her birthday. While her sister Kim unveiled some of their goofy pictures together, mother Kris Jenner expressed her blissfulness of being her mother. Take a look at how her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and other family members wished Khloe Kardashian on her birthday.

Sisters Kim and Kourtney wish Khloe Kardashian on birthday

Kim Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos with Khloe in which they both can be seen sitting on the floor while enjoying a pizza together. In the caption, she referred to Khloe as 'her number 1 ride or die' and mentioned how blessed she feels to be her sister and to call her best friend. She further mentioned that no one on the planet deserved the happiness and blessings that were coming her way and revealed how proud she was of Khloe. In the end, she added how she felt that all the best energy was coming her way while stating that she couldn't get through this life without her.

The caption read, “Happy Birthday to my number #1 ride or die @khloekardashian I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you” (sic)

On the other hand, Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian posted two of their childhood pictures while wishing her on her birthday. In the photos, little Kourtney and Khloe can be seen cutely posing for the camera. Kourtney penned a beautiful birthday note for her sister by referring to her as her ‘Shirley temple apple pie sugar plum cinnamon dumpling.’ She further added how she makes her life so much better. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my Shirley temple apple pie sugar plum cinnamon dumpling. You make life so much better! I love you my peanut butter and jelly sandwich. A special shout-out to my beautiful bowl haircut.” (sic) Take a look at what she posted-

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian/@kourtneykardash