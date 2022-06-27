Khloé Kardashian's Birthday: Kris Jenner, Travis And Others Extend Wishes With Unseen Pics

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her birthday on June 27 and wishes poured in from her family as she turned a year older. Her mom, Kris Jenner, who is known for penning down elaborate and emotional wishes for her family members took to Instagram to extend her best wishes to her 'gracious' daughter. The newest addition to the family, Travis Barker, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian also wished Khloe a happy birthday.

Khloe Kardashian's birthday wishes

Kris Jenner took to her social media account and shared some unseen glimpses into Khloe Kardashian's life as she posted pictures from her childhood. Khloe was seen enjoying her time on a boat, spending time with her mom in a swimming pool and throwing the most lavish parties in the collection of images Kris shared of her 'most amazing daughter'.

She also listed the roles the reality star plays in her life, which includes 'sister, mom, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, businesswoman and the funniest girl'. She also hailed her as the 'strongest woman' she has met and expressed her love for her as she wished her a happy birthday. She wrote-

"You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, and gracious and you have incredible character. You are the strongest woman I have ever met. You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity. I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you, my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!"

Travis Barker also shared an unseen picture of some time he spent with the Kardashian family. He was seen posing alongside The Kardashians stars Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe, who looked stunning as they posed for the camera. The popular drummer extended his birthday wishes to Khloe on her big day as he shared the unseen picture online. As Khloe is still bringing in her birthday, wishes continue to pour in from friends and family members.

Malika, Khloe's friend, who often appeared in Keeping Up With The Kardashians took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of her friend. She hailed her 'loving spirit' and compared her to a 'rare diamond'. She expressed how much she loves her and also mentioned she is 'proud of the woman, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, business partner' she is.

