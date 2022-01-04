Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Apologizes As Test Shows He Fathered Nichols' Child

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has issued a public apology after the results of a paternity test confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. The NBA player, who shares a three-year-old daughter with Khloe, posted Instagram stories where he noted that he now takes "full responsibility" for his actions, further acknowledging the "heartache" of his ex, Khloe.

The apology comes amid an ongoing paternity lawsuit filed by Nichols stating that Tristan is the father of her newborn son. She requested the NBA star to pay for her pregnancy and birth-related expenses, as reported by E! News. She even requested full custody of her son and asked to give visiting rights to Tristan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Thompson wrote, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.".

He added, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Last month, the KUTWK star reacted to the ongoing controversy by sharing a cryptic note about being kind and remorseful about one's mistakes. "Life advice: Always be the best person you can be. Be kind even when you’re tired. Be understanding even when you’re angry… Be the greatest person you can possibly be and when you mess up, make up for it in the next moment or minute or day." she wrote on her Instagram stories.

She further spoke about how one shouldn't spend time proving their greatness to anyone. "If someone doesn’t see your light, don’t worry. Like moths, good people are attracted to flame and to light, and they will come.", she added. Apart from sharing children with Khloe and Maralee Nichols, Tristan has a five-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig.