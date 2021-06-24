Khloe Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Granted A Default Judgment of $52K In Libel Lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson was recently granted a default judgment in his ongoing lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, who previously claimed that the NBA player was the father of her child. The basketball player sent a notice and desist letter to Kimberly last year for allegedly making malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications against him. Alexander also took to her Instagram handle recently and stated that nothing has been finalized yet in the ongoing case and people are just getting excited because of ongoing rumors about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Tristan granted a default judgment of $52K in Libel Lawsuit

According to a report by People, NBA player, and Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson was granted the default judgment of $52,901.75 in the libel case, which includes $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs by a Los Angeles court. It is also being reported that the formal judgment will be issued on July 26. It was in May 2020 that Thompson sent a cease and desist letter to Kimberly Alexander who claimed that the former was the father of her child.

Tristan Thompson's DNA results also revealed that he is not the father of Kimberly's child. The Boston Celtics player is dad to 3-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian, and son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig. Although it has been proven that Tristan isn't Kimberly's child's father, the latter took to her Instagram handle recently and stated in a story that the judgment is not finalized yet and it is just another court date. She also referred to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's recent split and wrote, "Um why are people jumping for joy when it's obviously another court date. Oh maybe cause of cheating rumors they got excited to post it on tmz".

In the initial documents that were filed last year against Kimberly Alexander by Thompson's attorney, it was alleged that Alexander is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son." The attorney further added that she "maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, 'neglecting' and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth."

Image - Tristan Thompson's Instagram Account

