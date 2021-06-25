Khloe Kardashian’s Family Supports Her Decision To 'move On' From Tristan Thompson

On June 22, 2021, soon after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were confirmed to have broken up, Khloe's family said that they were all for her decision of finally moving on. According to reports by In Touch, Khloe's family thinks that it is time for her to let him go. They said that they loved him, and hoped he would eventually come around and commit to Khloe Kardashian. However, since that is not possible, they are fully supportive of Khloe as she makes the decision of moving on from the basketball player. They even said that Khloe would love to have another child but it is highly unlikely that it would be with Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian's Relationship with Tristan Thompson

Before dating Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian was dating basketball player James Harden for eight months between 2015 and 2016. In August 2016, she started dating basketball player Tristan Thompson and after dating for almost a year, she got pregnant with their daughter True Thompson. When Khloe was nine months pregnant with their child, in April 2018, reports of Tristan kissing another woman at a New York City club, broke out. After a brief period of separation, the couple got back together in May 2018. In September 2018, the player was said to have cheated on Khloe yet again. However, the couple was seen spending Thanksgiving together with their daughter in November 2018. On 19, February 2019, the couple split up after he was caught cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. In July 2020, Khloe and Tristan got back together, after co-parenting True. In December 2020, rumours of the couple being engaged started floating, and the model gushed as she spoke about the basketball player in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reunion episode. Khloe is said to have finally broken up with Tristan on June 21, 2021, as she plans of moving on. However, reports suggest that Thompson had cheated on Khloe, yet again, days before she broke up with him.

Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

On 19, February 2019, the news of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods broke out. Jordyn Woods was a great friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner and this scandal affected the friendship between the two. On 1, March 2019, woods appeared on the show Red Table Talks and said that they had never gone "all out." She went on to claim that she was not the reason for Thomspson and Kardashian's split. Soon after the interview was out Kylie Jenner tweeted saying "Why are you lying?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, you ARE the reason my family broke up!" However, in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode, she said that she had forgiven Jordyn Woods because it wasn't possible for her to forgive Thompson and not forgive Woods.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN INSTAGRAM

