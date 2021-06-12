Kiara Advani's First Ever Commercial As A Little Toddler With Her Mother; Watch

Kiara Advani is among the most recognisable faces in Bollywood today owing to her performances in films like Kabir Singh and Guilty. What many people may not know is the fact that she comes from a family that has produced many stalwarts in terms of films. Films and acting have been an integral part of the actor’s life from a very young age. While MS Dhoni: The Untold Story marked her feature film debut, it was not actually the first time that the actor was seen on screen. She made her acting debut alongside her mother before she was even one year old! The video shared by the actor herself was to be the most endearing of Kiara Advani’s videos.

Kiara Advani's debut video

Kiara Advani was first seen on television for a commercial for baby products. The actor starred as the baby in the ad while she was only eight months old. She is seen as a happy baby playing around in the ad while her mother does all the talking. Her mother plays a doctor in the ad who chooses the product being endorsed for her own child as it is the best for a child’s skin. The baby is seen reacting to what her mother is saying and enjoys the attention being showered on her. The ad has an old-world charm to it with not the best video or audio quality but it is something that is cherished by Kiara Advani. Back in 2016, she shared the clip on her Facebook page on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She captioned the video by saying, “Found this gem! My first ever advertisement with my mommy! Love you, Mumma, I am, because of you. #HappyMothersDay.”

One of Kiara Advani’s videos which she posted recently saw her highlighting the beauty of nature. She shared the video on the occasion of World Environment Day. The video saw her underwater as she took a swim with colourful fish all around her. Through her caption, she said World Environment Day was every day and we should not wait for one day in particular to appreciate the beauty of nature. Kiara Advani looked right at home underwater and was seen swimming effortlessly.

IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM

