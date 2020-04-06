Kiefer Sutherland's Heartwarming Tribute To 'extraordinary' Mother Shirley Douglas

Canadian activist and veteran actor Shirley Douglas passed away yesterday. She was aged 86 at the time of death. She is also mother to actor Kiefer Sutherland, who is known for his work in Fox’s show, 24. The actor took to his social media to announce the news to his fans and also paid a tribute to his mother.

ALSO READ | '24'-star Kiefer Sutherland Injures Ribs, Cancels Europe Concert Dates

Kiefer Sutherland pays tribute to his mother, Shirley Douglas

Kiefer Sutherland took to social media later on Sunday to announce that his mother had passed away at the age of 86 due to pneumonia complications. The actor even made it clear that none of her health complications were due to the ongoing coronavirus. In the statement, Kiefer Sutherland further added that his mother, Shirley Douglas, “was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life”.

ALSO READ | 'House Of Cards' And Other Political Dramas That Every Fan Of The Genre Must-watch

Kiefer Sutherland also went on to say a few more words for his mother Shirley Douglas in the post he shared on social media. He added, “Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming. To any families who have lost loved ones expectedly to the Coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe”.

Take a look at Kiefer Sutherland’s post here:

ALSO READ | Fight The Boredom Of Quarantine By Binge-watching These 5 Thrillers On Netflix

Shirley Douglas was married to veteran actor Donald Sutherland before getting divorced in 1971. The couple have two children together, Kiefer and Rachel. Throughout her career, she has starred in several hit films like Lolita, Dead Ringers. She was known for her performance as Professor Dunwoody on the television show Degrassi: The Next Generation. Additionally, she is also known for her activism for causes like public health care, civil rights, etc.

ALSO READ | Loved 'Bodyguard'? These Are Similar Series That You Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.