'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Adds Four New Actors To Its Cast, Check List Here

Killers of The Flower Moon cast has veteran actors Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jesse Plemons in pivotal roles. The upcoming film is being directed by Academy Award-winner Martin Scorsese. Now, four more members have joined the team.

Martin Scorsese’s 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast gets four more actors

Deadline reported that Apple Original Films continues to expand the cast for the Martin Scorsese-directed thriller Killers of the Flower Moon. Actors joining the team are William Belleau (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), and Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), along with Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. Lily Gladston is also a part of the Killers of the Flower Moon cast.

William Belleau is Henry Roan, an Osage rancher with close ties to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Burkhart family. Louis Cancelmi will play Kelsie Morrison, a local hustler, and friend of Burkhart. Making his acting debut in the film, Jason Isbell essays Bill Smith, an adversary of Ernest Burkhart. Sturgill Simpson portrays Henry Grammer, an infamous rodeo champion and bootlegger.

William Belleau’s acting credits include Blackway, Van Helsing, Netflix’s Frontier, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, Supergirl, Blood Quantum, and more. Louis Cancelmi was seen in Boardwalk Empire, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Blue Bloods, and his upcoming project is The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Jason Isbell gave hit albums like Something More Than Free, The Nashville Sound, with songs in movies like A Star Is Born and Reunions. Sturgill Simpson has appeared in movies like Queen & Slim and The Dead Don’t Die.

Killers of the Flower Moon plot is based on David Grann’s best-selling non-fiction book of 2007 with the same name. It tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land. The murders lead the then-newly formed FBI to investigate the case.

Killers of the Flower Moon has Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio playing the dark character of Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher, essayed by two times Academy Award-winner Robert DeNiro. Burkhart will be torn between love and the evil machinations of his uncle. Lily Gladstone is Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman married to Ernest. Jesse Plemons portrays the lead FBI agent investigating the murders.

Promo Image Source: jasonisbell And louiscancelmi Instagram