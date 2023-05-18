Killers Of The Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Star In Scorsese's New Film

Quick links:
Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon's trailer was released by its makers on Thursday. The film revolves around a series of murders in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s.
Leonardo DiCaprio will be playing the role of Ernest Burkhart the morally-ambiguous Ernest Burkhart. He is the nephew of powerful rancher William Hale (Robet De Niro) and married to an Osage woman.
Robet De Niro will be seen as William Hale, a rancher in Osaga. Just like Ernest, he is also involved in the murder conspiracy.
Brendan Fraser potrays Hale's lawyer W.S. Hamilton, who defends him in court against the conspiracy.
Lily Gladstone plays one of the wealthiest members of the Osage Nation, Mollie. She marries a white man named Ernest Burkhart.