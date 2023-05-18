Last Updated:

Killers Of The Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Star In Scorsese's New Film

Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon's teaser was released on Thursday. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robet De Niro in major roles.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
killers of the flower moon
1/6
Killers Of The Flower Moon/Trailer

Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon's trailer was released by its makers on Thursday. The film revolves around a series of murders in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s. 

killers of the flower moon
2/6
Killers Of The Flower Moon/Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio will be playing the role of Ernest Burkhart the morally-ambiguous Ernest Burkhart. He is the nephew of powerful rancher William Hale (Robet De Niro) and married to an Osage woman. 

killers of the flower moon
3/6
Killers Of The Flower Moon/Trailer

Robet De Niro will be seen as William Hale, a rancher in Osaga. Just like Ernest, he is also involved in the murder conspiracy. 

killers of the flower moon
4/6
Killers Of The Flower Moon/Trailer

Brendan Fraser potrays Hale's lawyer W.S. Hamilton, who defends him in court against the conspiracy. 

killers of the flower moon
5/6
Killers Of The Flower Moon/Trailer

Lily Gladstone plays one of the wealthiest members of the Osage Nation, Mollie. She marries a white man named Ernest Burkhart. 

killers of the flower moon
6/6
Killers Of The Flower Moon/Trailer

Jesse Plemons will be seen as FBI officer Tom White, who is investigating the Osaga murder conspiracy. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp starrer Jeanne du Barry to open festival | All you need to know

Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp starrer Jeanne du Barry to open festival | All you need to know
Adah Sharma shares The Kerala Story BTS photos on 'public demand'

Adah Sharma shares The Kerala Story BTS photos on 'public demand'
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com