Killers Of The Flower Moon Teaser Out Ahead Of Cannes 2023 Premiere | Watch

Martin Scorsese is returning with his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The teaser was released earlier on 18 May, ahead of its much-awaited Cannes premiere. Scorsese is returing to the Cannes after 47 years of premiering his cukt classic Taxi Driver and his new film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro is highly anticipated among the fans. The first teaser gave a glimpse of the cast of the film as well as the larger setting and tone of what the film is going to be like.

The teaser showed DiCaprio’s character, Ernest Burkhart, arriving in 1920’s Oklahoma. Then we look at the character played by Lily Gladstone, who is an Indigenous woman married to Burkhart. De Niro also makes an appearance in the film, who is a frequent collaborator of Martin Scorsese. He also played the role of Burkhart’s uncle, who is a powerful rancher in the locality and somehow caught up with the mysterious murders. Check out the teaser of Killers of the Flower Moon below.

More about Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon comes from writer-director Martin Scorsese. Scorsese has previously collaborated with Robert de Niro in several films such as Raging Bull, Cape Fear, Taxi Driver and more. Killers of the Flower Moon will also mark the first time since 1993 when Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen sharing the screen together. They were previously together in the film This Boy’s Life. The full cast of the Killers of the Flower Moon includes The Whale star and Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, Scott Shepherd, Pat Healy, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., and Gary Basaraba.

In a recent interview, director Martin Scorsese shared how he wants to make more films and has more stories to tell but has "less time". The Hollywood veteran director will be walking the Cannes red carpet with his team in the coming days.