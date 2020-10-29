Kim Coates To Feature In Psychological Thriller 'Neon Lights'; Film To Go On Floors Soon

Actor Kim Coates is all set to star in and produce indie psychological thriller movie Neon Lights. The production is expected to start in Ontario, Canada on November 1, 2020. As per Variety, the film will be helmed by Rouzbeh Heydari and the film is set against the backdrop of familial dysfunction and childhood trauma. The screenplay is penned by Dana Abraham, who plays a tech tycoon seeking to find a balance in life, in the movie.

Kim Coates in Neon Lights

Also read: Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: When Actor Forgot His Lines Because Of Madhubala

Kim’s daughter Brenna Coates joins the cast of the movie

Son of Anarchy star Kim Coates will be seen as a 'trusted advisor and guardian' whose presence at the hideaway takes a fearsome turn as guests disappear one by one. Kim’s daughter, Brenna Coates has also joined the cast for the feature film. This father-daughter duo will be marking their first on-screen outing.

Director Rouzbeh Heydari said in a statement, “I think Neon Lights will allow audiences to reflect on how subconsciously, we can still be impacted by our past failures -- no matter how small -- which will eventually affect how we view family, financial success and romance.” The crew shared a video on Instagram where the director is seen meeting the cinematographer. The video was captioned as, "The Director meets The Cinematographer... Score provided by our Conductor/Composer Barbad Bayat. Too dramatic? We think not. #QuestionEverything."

Also read: 'Badan Pe Sitare 2.0' Singer Sehnoor Feels Overwhelmed By Fans' Response

Also read: Asim Riaz's 'Badan Pe Sitare' Music Video Is All About Neon Lights & Sparkling Chemistry

Neon Lights to release in spring 2021

Neon Lights is scheduled for Canadian release by LevelFILM in spring 2021. In association with Twin Fins Production, the thriller movie is a joint venture between Ideal Entertainment and Red Hill Entertainment. Reported by Variety, Kim Coates, Abraham, Shaji Nada, Kim Yu and Trevor Smith will also produce the film.

Canadian-American actor Kim Coates is best known for his role in FX series Sons of Anarchy, Citytv series Bad Blood, Prison Break, Cold Case, CSI and CSI: Miami; and movie roles in The Last Boy Scout (1991), Bad Boys (1995), King of Sorrow (2006) and Goon (2011). Kim is married to Diana Chappell and has two children, Kyla and Brenna. He became a United States citizen in 2010.

Also read: Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Foot-tapping Number 'Fevicol Se' From 'Dabangg 2'; See

Image Source: KimFCoates Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.