Kim K In KUWTK Spin-off, Sylvester Stallone In 'The Expandables 4': H'wood Recap For Oct 3

Kim Kardashian's Journey To Become A Lawyer To Get 'strong Focus' In The KUWTK Spin-off

After a successful run for over a decade with the reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family is gearing up for the spin-off series, which is set to feature the Kardashian clan once again. However, this time, the show will focus strongly on the Kardashian sisters namely Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner. Setting the spin-off different from KUWTK, it is set to cover political topics including Kim's much-talked-about journey to become a lawyer.

Read more

Jennifer Aniston Turned Down THIS Film To Do A 'romantic Comedy Once A Week' On 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame as Rachel in the sitcom Friends. She has turned down important roles to 'do a romantic comedy once a week' on the show. The star was offered to helm the female lead in the 2001's iconic romantic comedy Serendipity, which was ultimately essayed by Kate Beckinsale. Spilling beans on why Jennifer refused to star in the movie, its director Peter Chelsom mentioned how the actor considered her role in Friends to belong to the same romantic comedy genre.

Read more

Sylvester Stallone Starts Filming For 'The Expandables 4' With New Cast Members In England

Actor Sylvester Stallone sets camp in England as he readies for the filming of the highly anticipated fourth instalment of the ensemble action-thriller franchise The Expendables. The veteran actor is on a roll with multiple high budgeted movies lined up for release in the upcoming years. Adding another exciting venture for the fans to watch out for, the fourth instalment promises a high octane action-packed film featuring some new faces along with the seasoned actors of the franchise.

Read more

Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up On Playing Repressed Gay Person In 'The Power Of The Dog'

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently talked about his role in The Power of the Dog. The film explores themes of sexual repression and toxic masculinity. He revealed that his character had a burning love affair in his youth that was not tolerated. He explained that the character's toxic masculinity made him project 'hatred' for the world and himself.

Read more

Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Storms International Box Office; To Hit $100 Milestone

Fans of James Bond have been waiting for a new film for close to six years and if the initial reports are anything to go by, the wait seems to be worth it, not just for the viewers, but also for the makers. The Daniel Craig-starrer No Time to Die has taken an impressive start at the international box office after its release on Thursday.

Read more

Image: AP