Kim K To Host SNL; 'Spencer' Trailer Out Now: Hollywood Recap For Sept 24

After SNL Picks Kim Kardashian As Host, Netizens Have A Different Opinion

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is set to make her debut on Saturday Night Live as the host for their 47th season. As soon as Kardashian was announced as the host for SNL, netizens reacted to the announcement. On September 22, Will & Grace actor Debra Messing questioned SNL's decision to pick Kim as the host and wrote, 'am I missing something?' Kardashian will be joined by Halsey and the episode will air on October 9. Read More.

'Spencer' Trailer Out: Kristen Stewart Stuns As Princess Diana, Fans Hail Actress

The official trailer of Kristen Stewart starrer Spencer has been released by makers and showcases Princess Diana's role in a promising light. The trailer, which the makers revealed on Thursday, September 23, charts everything from the Christmas celebrations at the Queen'sEstate, where Diana deals with news of her husband, Prince Charles' affair with Camila Parker to her being Prince William and Prince Harry's doting mother while still at odds with the Royal family. Read More.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Reach An Agreement Over $164 Million French Chateau

Former dream couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle over $164 million French estates finally seem to have reached a settlement. According to court papers filed Tuesday, Pitt alleged that Jolie used devious means to try to cut him out of a lucrative real estate deal involving a posh estate they co-owned in France. The claims of the alleged deal came after the duo attorneys went back to court on Monday in yet another court hearing in their long-running custody dispute over their children. Read More.

As Fantastic Beasts 3 Makers Reveal Title; Fans Wonder What 'Secrets Of Dumbledore' Are

The makers of the Fantastic Beasts franchise on September 23 announced the title and release of the much-awaited third instalment of the movie. Fantastic Beasts 3's title was revealed as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and fans were left wondering what the title of the upcoming movie could mean. Fans speculated that the upcoming movie could delve further into the lineage of Dumbledore's family. While other fans think the movie could finally reveal Dumbledore's sexuality. Read More.

'A Quiet Place Part II': Emily Blunt Starrer To Hit Indian Theatres On THIS Date

Emily Blunt's horror film, A Quiet Place Part II, has finally got a release date for the Indian audience. The thriller, which comes as a sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place, has been directed by John Krasinski, who appeared in the movie's first instalment. Revealing the release date for India, Viacom18 Studios mentioned that the film will be available in theatres and in IMAX countrywide. Read More.

Image: Twitter/@wannamovie/AP