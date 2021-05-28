Kim Kardashian And Ex Kanye West Plan Kris Jenner's Surprise Birthday Bash In 'KUWTK'

While the news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce had stormed the internet, fans were in for a surprise as the two stars featured in the recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which the latter was seen arranging Kris Jenner's 65th birthday bash. Kayne was a part of the KUWTK season 20's episode 10 in which he helped Kim curate a museum gallery experience at home for Kris. While she arranged 65 dresses, all customised, Kanye on the other hand, arranged the mannequins.

In a video that surfaced on the internet, Kim said, "Kanye must have moved this thing around so many times just to make sure it looks really dramatic for when my mom walks in." She added, "Since you're 65, I have created an experience for you. For your 65th birthday, I know how hard it's been for you to find clothes, to wear and dress yourself, so I wanted to help you out." Kris Jenner's birthday was indeed successful as she was left astonished after seeing the preparations.

Kim and Kanye plan Kris Jenner's birthday party

In another episode recently, Kim Kardashian also opened up about how she and her kids had tested positive for COVID-19. She said, "We test our kids once a week because they go to school and so they have to get tested in order to go to this little pod, so someone at school tested positive and my son was around that. Then I had to figure out what we're going to do with the three other kids." She mentioned that North and she had been feeling sick, and hence they both took up the tests too and she learnt that she was positive. She continued that she could hardly even get out of bed to study, due to the virus.

About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012. The duo was spotted together at events and soon they tied the knot in 2014, in a close-knit ceremony in Florence, Italy. However, after 6 years, Kim filed for divorce. More so, according to new divorce documents, Kanye West has also agreed with Kim that they should have joint custody of their four children and that neither of them needs spousal support, reported AP.

