Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Communicating Through Third Party Amid Divorce: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not on talking terms with one another amidst divorce proceedings. Both have been communicating through a third party. Kim filed for divorce a few weeks ago. Even before the couple deiced to part ways, Kanye had decided to get a new number.

A source told Page Six that Kanye changed all his phone numbers and Kim could only contact him through his security. He abruptly cut himself out from Kim even before they filed for divorce. The source also added that the pair are continuing to co-parent their children. Kanye visits their kids regularly at home while Kim is out.

The source said, “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’ Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.” Reportedly, Kim would never keep Kanye from having a relationship with their kids, but that she should not be there when he visits, at his request.

About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

In January, it was reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were heading for divorce. Later, Kim filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. The couple battled over their Hidden Hills property in their divorce. Kim was allowed to keep the property as the main home for their children - daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

The source says, “Kim owns all the land around the house, but Kanye had bought the house himself, then they split the cost of the renovations. Kim fought to keep the place because it is their children’s home, and she won. Kanye of course has his ranch in Wyoming, but he has recently been in LA recording and working so he comes to visit the kids regularly. But she’s not shuttling the kids up to Wyoming and back.” The division of finances was easy because of their prenuptial agreement. “It was an easy case of ‘You keep your money and I’ll keep mine,'” said the source.