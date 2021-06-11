Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Relationship Still Not "Fully Resolved"? Reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce post their 6 years of marriage together. However, a source spoke to ET and mentioned that there still may be some feelings involved between the two superstars. A while back, the media personality posted a picture to her Instagram account where she wished Kanye West on his birthday. The picture she posted featured the family posing in a candid fashion on a flight while they all looked towards the camera. The picture was well-received by fans of both the stars. However, it was the caption of the image that stood out as Kim wished Kanye and added “Love u for life”. She also posted several throwback images from their outings to her story which intrigued fans further on.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Emotional'

A source spoke to ET and revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both are finding it really hard to move on from their split. The source stated that the situation between Kim and Kanye is still very emotional and not fully resolved yet. Further on, the source added that it has been hard to fully close the chapter between the couple. The source added that the kids however spend a majority of their time with Kim and she herself manages their schedules and has more control over them. Further, the source said that if Kanye wishes to see his kids, Kim gets to have a say in those entails as well.

Further on the source added that Kim Kardashian has tried her best to keep herself as busy as possible with her work and her children. The source also stated that the media personality isn't paying any attention to all the rumours that have been surrounding Kanye. The source added that Kim does get overwhelmed at times but manages to handle multiple things ranging from her work to her time with kids. The source continued to say that Kim Kardashian has been feeling really confident after receiving support from her family and loved ones after the announcement of her split from Kanye. The source stated that Kim felt fortunate and wasn't too focused on all the dating rumours that have been floating about Kanye.

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

