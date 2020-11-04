Kim Kardashian And Khloe Wish Kendall On Her 25th Birthday, Share Throwback Pictures

Supermodel Kendall Jenner turned 25 on November 4, 2020. Her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian wished her on their Instagram handles and shared a few throwback photos. Take a look at Kim and Khloe's birthday wishes for Kendall on her birthday.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Overcomes Her Fears As She Celebrates 'Spiders Halloween 2020'; See Pics

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's birthday wishes for Kendall Jenner

It is Kendall Jenner's birthday today on November 4. Kim Kardashian and Khloe took to their Instagram accounts to extend their birthday wishes for their little sister. Kim shared a photo of her which is almost 25 years old. She wrote, "I was 16 years old here and you weren’t even a year old. I can’t believe you’re 25 years old now." She wrote that she had always waited to watch what Kendall would look like when she grew up. She wrote that she is glad that all the sisters have found each other and been there for each other. Kim is holding Kendall on her stomach while she lies down. Take a look at the photo:

Also read | Did You Know Khloe Kardashian Had An Accident As A Teen That Led To Memory Loss?

Khloe on the other hand shared a series of photos with Kendall. She also shared a video of her and Kendall riding horses on a beach. She shared a video of Kendall from a dress trial and a throwback picture of hers when Kendall was a baby. A video showcases Khloe picking up Kendall and moving around. She also shared a video of Kendall cycling on a small cycle. She shared hilarious videos of Kendall dancing and falling down while everyone laughed at her.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Admits Making More Money On Social Media Than Doing 'KUWTK' Season

She wrote, "You are one of my most favourite people! I love you for who you are and couldn't imagine a life without YOU. If anyone knows you as I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loyal, loving person you are and how much anyone would dream to have you in their life." She wrote that they are soulmates and she is lucky to have her in her life. Have a look at Khloe's post for Kendall Jenner's birthday.

Many celebrities commented on her post wishing Kendall on her birthday. Jenat Kinhair told Kim that her birthday posts are the best as Khloe uploads some hilarious posts. Take a look at some of of the comments on their post.

Image Source: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram

Also read | Kim Kardashian West Talks About Keeping Up With The Kardashians Going Off-air

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.