Kim Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian Jump In The Water Along With Family

Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed some much-needed mother-daughter time with their girls over the weekend. The Kardashian sisters were spotted jumping into their pool with their girlfriends and their children and had a grand ball. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a small clip and pictures from their pool time.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian jump into the pool with their daughters

Kim Kardashian recorded some moments from their hangout. We can see Kim Kardashian's daughter North and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope along with their mothers and their girlfriends preparing to jump into the pool. In the video, Kourtney noted that all of them were fully clothed before jumping in and Kim was heard in the video saying, "mom just wanna have fun." The short clip ends with the Kardashian sisters and their children coming up for air. Check out some snaps from Kim and Kourtney pool time below;

A look into Kim Kardashian's Instagram

A few hours before jumping into the pool, Kim Kardashian had shared a picture of herself flaunting her newfound golfing skills and revealed that the business mogul has found a new hobby. She revealed that she took up golfing after her mother Kris, gifted the entire family with new golf clubs for Easter. In the post, she also shared a picture of her customised golf set that had her name embezzled in the front.

Prior to that, Kim shared a picture of herself flaunting her curves in a brand new dress. She clicked the picture in her huge closet and shared that she had saved the dress for a vacay but couldn't resist wearing it for the gram.

In another picture shared by her, Kim posted an adorable moment between her youngest daughter Chicago and sister Khloe's daughter True. In the picture, we can see Kim Kardashian's daughter hugging her cousin sister while they are laying down on the bed.

Hopping on Instagram, Kim had shared a picture of her "extended holiday" with her girlfriend Lala. In the picture, both Kim and Lala were seen wearing their bikinis and hanging out by the pool to get a tan.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

