Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Soak In The Summer Sun With Some ‘SPF’; Check Out Here

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are enjoying the summer sun, while they wear matching bikinis. The former took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of them together with a basic, yet important caption. Read along to take a look at the picture and what fans and followers had to say about it.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner soak in the summer sun with some "SPF"

The elder Kardashian sibling shared a picture as the sister duo basked in the summer sun and twinned in their brown bikinis. Kim and Kylie flaunted their toned bodies as they were captured relaxing by the pool. The caption Kim added was simple, but also an important piece of advice if you plan to go under the sun, anytime soon.

She just added “SPF” followed by the 100 emoji along with the picture. Within a few hours of posting, the post has grabbed over 2 million likes by fans and followers of the beauty mogul. The comments under the post are flooded with love for Kim and Kylie, with heart emojis. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments here.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram post for Kourtney’s birthday

The Kardashian – Jenner clan is absolutely close-knit and spend most of their time together, and the close-knit bond they share is evident from their posts and pictures with each other. The eldest of them all, Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her birthday on April 18, 2021, and Kim took to the social media platform to write her a long message, with a bunch of pictures that included some real old throwbacks too. Kim wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash! The person on this planet I’ve known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL There’s NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much! I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all!”.

