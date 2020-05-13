Kim Kardashian And North West’s Adorable Mother-Daughter Moments

Kim Kardashian is spending time in her home due to the ongoing pandemic. She is spending her time with her family by staying quarantined at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles. She is reportedly running errands, doing chores, and is also sharing throwback pictures of herself and her kids. In this time of lockdown, she has been sharing a lot of pictures of her and her kids. Here are some of the posts which show the mommy and me moments of Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West. Take a look at the post here.

Kim and North's cutest Mother-Daughter moments

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram on May 7, 2020, and shared a picture of her husband Kanye West and their kids North West and Saint West. In the picture, all three of them can be seen enjoying their time watching a movie. Kim captioned the picture with a yellow heart emoji showing her love for Kanye as he is in a yellow hoodie. Apart from this, North can be seen in a white robe-like dress and Saint can be seen in an orange nightsuit and white crocs. This is one of the cutest lockdown moments that Kim has shared with her fans.

Kim Kardashian in the quarantine took to her Instagram to share a pic of her kids North West and Saint West. In this throwback picture, both the kids are seen sitting on a chair in a private jet. North West is seen sporting blue nightwear. Her younger brother Saint is seen sporting batman-themed grey and black nightwear. This also is one of the cutest moment Kim has shared with her kids. Take a look at the post here.

Kim Kardashian shared this selfie with North and expressed that her favourite activity in quarantine is spending time with her kids. In the post, both Kim and North are seen twinning. Take a look at the post here.

Here are some other memorable memories Kim Kardashian has shared with her daughter North West

