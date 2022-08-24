Kim Kardashian & Other Celebs Handed Warnings For Flouting Water Restrictions: Report

Reality TV star-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and her celebrity neighbours including actor Sylvester Stallone have been handed a warning for flouting water restrictions at their homes in drought-hit California, Los Angeles. As a result, their LA homes will be fitted with water regulation devices after breaking California’s strict usage rules amid a historic drought.

Other big names who violated the norms included actor Kevin Hart, Kourtney Kardashian, NBA player Dwayne Wade and more. As per the reports obtained by the water supplier, 'Notices of Exceedance' have been handed over to more than 2,000 customers by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone & more flout water restrictions amid drought

As per a report by LA Times, Kim Kardashian's property went over its budget by over 2,30,000 gallons, and Kourtney Kardashian's 1.86-acre property near Calabasas went over by about 101,000 gallons. Now, strict water limits have been imposed as the western United States endures its 23rd successive year of drought. The water budget for an $18 million Hidden Hills mansion owned by former NBA player Wade was surpassed by 1,400% or 90,000 gallons.

Many areas of southern California, including the affluent communities of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have strict water restrictions in place. However, more than 2,000 inhabitants of the two posh communities, north of Los Angeles, continue to exceed the restrictions, frequently by eye-watering quantities. These communities are famed for their wide green lawns and enormous swimming pools.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney were among the repeat offenders in June, as reported by LA Times. Repeat violators face hundreds of dollars in fines at first, but wealthy households who are still unconvinced could see their supply being reduced significantly.

Drought in LA

The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District implemented "Stage 3" restrictions on June 1 in response to the severe drought, with the goal of reducing water use by at least 50%. The regulations only provide eight minutes for each station on one day per week for outdoor watering. The notice read, "Customers are expected to adhere to the water use reductions and water conservation measures that are in place due to this emergency."

According to Drought.gov, nearly 97% of Los Angeles is in a state of "severe drought". This year has been deemed the fourth driest year in the last 128 years—with the first four months being the driest ever recorded, the Weather Channel reported in May.